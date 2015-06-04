Leicester hand Wasilewski new contract

Marcin Wasilewski has extended his contract with Leicester City until the end of the 2015-16 Premier League season.

The Poland international arrived at the King Power Stadium in 2013 following a six-year stint at Anderlecht and made 28 appearances in all competitions last season.

Wasilewski's new deal includes the option for an extra year.

The news follows Leicester's signing of Austrian defender Christian Fuchs on Wednesday.