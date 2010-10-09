Lennon out of Montenegro clash
By app
LONDON - Aston Villa midfielder Stewart Downing will replace the injured Aaron Lennon in England's squad for Tuesday's Euro 2012 qualifier against Montenegro.
Downing, who has scored three goals for Villa this season, joins Fabio Capello's squad for the Wembley clash after Tottenham Hotspur's Lennon went home with a sore back, the Football Association said in a statement.
GEAR:Pre-order the new England home shirt with your favourite player's name on the back
England have won their opening two qualifying matches in Group G while Montenegro have triumphed in all three of their games including a 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Friday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.