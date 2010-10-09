Lennon out of Montenegro clash

Downing, who has scored three goals for Villa this season, joins Fabio Capello's squad for the Wembley clash after Tottenham Hotspur's Lennon went home with a sore back, the Football Association said in a statement.

GEAR:Pre-order the new England home shirt with your favourite player's name on the back

England have won their opening two qualifying matches in Group G while Montenegro have triumphed in all three of their games including a 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Friday.