Lennon signs new Spurs deal until 2016
England international Aaron Lennon has agreed a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur that will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2016.
"We are delighted to announce Aaron Lennon has signed a new contract," the club said on their website on Saturday.
The 25-year-old winger, who arrived in north London from Leeds United in 2005, featured in Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Norwich City in the Premier League.
Spurs, still waiting for their first win under new coach Andre Villas-Boas, have two points from three league games this season.
