Lennon signs new Spurs deal until 2016

"We are delighted to announce Aaron Lennon has signed a new contract," the club said on their website on Saturday.

The 25-year-old winger, who arrived in north London from Leeds United in 2005, featured in Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Norwich City in the Premier League.

Spurs, still waiting for their first win under new coach Andre Villas-Boas, have two points from three league games this season.