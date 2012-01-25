Leonardo quashes Kaka transfer talk

The 29-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since his 2009 switch to Real Madrid and has been dogged by a series of niggling injuries since his arrival.

Speculation this month has linked the Brazilian with a move away from Spain, with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea said to be keen on the former AC Milan ace.

However, fresh reports have claimed that PSG are readying a move for the former World Player of the Year; something Leonardo - who played with Kaka during his time at the San Siro - has strongly denied.

"There is nothing," he told L'Equipe about the speculation.

"I have known Kaka for 11 years, and when he joined Milan he could have been loaned to PSG.

"We have a very good relationship but we have never asked Kaka to come here."

