Leopards part ways with head coach Dylan Kerr

Black Leopards have confirmed that they have parted ways with head coach Dylan Kerr following their defeat by Chippa United this past weekend.

Following their 2-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at the Thohoyandou Stadium last weekend, Lidoda Duvha conceded back-to-back defeats in the DStv Premiership by Cape Town City and, most recently. Chippa United.

As a result of their recent form, Leopards have now decided to part ways with Kerr, who joined the club in November 2020 after leaving fellow PSL side Baroka.

The club also confirmed that assistant coaches Morgan Shivambu and Lehlohonolo Seema as well goalkeeper-coach Sam Banda will take control of the team in the interim.

'Black Leopards FC and their coach Dylan Kerr have reached an agreement to part ways amicably,' a club statement read.

'Assistant coaches Morgan Shivambu and Lehlohonolo Seema together with goalkeeper coach Sam Banda will be responsible for the team in the meantime.'

Leopards currently occupy 15th spot in the DStv Premiership standings with just two wins from their 12 matches this season, while playing out to three draws and conceding seven defeats.

The Limpopo-based outfit will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off set for 5pm.