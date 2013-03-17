Lescott called up after Spurs duo withdraw

Winger Lennon missed his club's 1-0 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday with a damaged groin and a hamstring injury, while centre-back Dawson was taken off at half-time with a hamstring problem.

"Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has been added to the squad, who meet at St. George's Park on Monday," the FA said in a statement on its website.

Roy Hodgson's team are second in qualifying Group H with six matches to play and face struggling San Marino on March 22 before taking on pace-setters Montenegro on March 26.