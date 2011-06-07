Levante coach Garcia rescinds contract

"Luis Garcia, coach of Levante the past three seasons, has today cut his ties with our club," Valencia-based Levante said in a statement on their website.

Garcia won plaudits for preserving tiny Levante's top-flight status last season, their first back in the primera division, while Madrid-based Getafe let coach Michel go after narrowly avoiding relegation.

"We are going to offer him (Garcia) a three-year project," Getafe President Angel Torres was quoted as saying in Spanish media on Tuesday.

"He is a young coach with character and he has done things very well at Levante."

Local media reported Garcia had agreed to pay Levante one million euros to end his contract.