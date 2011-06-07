Levante coach Garcia rescinds contract
By app
MADRID - Levante coach Luis Garcia has rescinded his contract, the La Liga club said on Tuesday, as local media reported that he was poised to sign for Getafe.
"Luis Garcia, coach of Levante the past three seasons, has today cut his ties with our club," Valencia-based Levante said in a statement on their website.
Garcia won plaudits for preserving tiny Levante's top-flight status last season, their first back in the primera division, while Madrid-based Getafe let coach Michel go after narrowly avoiding relegation.
"We are going to offer him (Garcia) a three-year project," Getafe President Angel Torres was quoted as saying in Spanish media on Tuesday.
"He is a young coach with character and he has done things very well at Levante."
Local media reported Garcia had agreed to pay Levante one million euros to end his contract.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.