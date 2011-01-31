Levante loan Montero from Villarreal
By app
MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Promoted Levante have taken Ecuador midfielder Jefferson Montero on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season, the two clubs said on Monday.
The 21-year-old, who has 13 international caps, has had limited first-team opportunities with third-placed Villarreal this season.
Levante are 18th in La Liga with 18 points from 21 games after a 2-0 home win over Getafe on Saturday.
