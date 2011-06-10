Levante replace Garcia with Martinez
By app
MADRID - Levante have hired Juan Ignacio Martinez as coach to replace Luis Garcia who rescinded his contract this week and signed for La Liga rivals Getafe.
"The profile of Juan Ignacio Martinez is the perfect one to lead our club," Francisco Catalan, president of the tiny Valencia-based side said at a presentation ceremony on Friday.
A former coach of second-division sides Salamanca, Albacete and Cartagena, Martinez, 46, is taking charge of a first-division club for the first time.
Garcia moved to Getafe after helping Levante preserve their top-flight status last season, their first back in Spain's primera division.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.