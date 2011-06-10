Levante replace Garcia with Martinez

"The profile of Juan Ignacio Martinez is the perfect one to lead our club," Francisco Catalan, president of the tiny Valencia-based side said at a presentation ceremony on Friday.

A former coach of second-division sides Salamanca, Albacete and Cartagena, Martinez, 46, is taking charge of a first-division club for the first time.

Garcia moved to Getafe after helping Levante preserve their top-flight status last season, their first back in Spain's primera division.