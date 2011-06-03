Leverkusen lose main sponsor Teldafax

Leverkusen, who finished behind Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund and will play in the Champions League group stage next season, said in a statement they have started searching for a new sponsor through their partners Sportfive.

"The company has been the main sponsor since 2007. Teldafax want to use the money now made available to them (13 million euros) to strengthen their company," Leverkusen said.

The energy company, which is also the team's shirt sponsor and still had Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voller advertising their products on their website on Friday, said in a separate statement the decision was taken as part of its restructuring plans, having already said in March they would review their deal with Leverkusen.