Leverkusen sign starlet Bellarabi
BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen have signed talented Germany under-20 international Karim Bellarabi from third division Eintracht Braunschweig on a three-year deal from the end of the season, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
"He is a huge talent that we can carefully build up," said Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller of the 20-year-old versatile forward whose contract will run to 2014.
Leverkusen are third in the Bundesliga, 10 points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, with the league resuming this weekend after a four-week winter break.
