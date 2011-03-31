Levski awarded win after Kaliakra boycott

Kavarna-based Kaliakra complained about Ivaylo Stoyanov's refereeing of their 1-0 home defeat by Slavia Sofia on February 27 and called for him to be disciplined but he was put in charge of the match between Cherno More and CSKA Sofia.

The Bulgarian Football Union's (BFU) refereeing commission refused to replace Stoyanov.

Kaliakra informed match officials the lack of an ambulance was the formal reason for cancelling the Levski game.

After escaping a points deduction, Kaliakra boss Tsonko Tsonev told local media on Thursday: "This time they (BFU) acted rationally and took the right decision."

The three points mean second-placed Levski have closed the gap on leaders Litex Lovech to eight points with 11 matches left, while Kaliakra are 13th and only just outside the drop zone due to a better head-to-head record against Sliven 2000.

The BFU's disciplinary commission is also expected to impose a fine on Kaliakra at its meeting next week.