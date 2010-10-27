Levski demand foreign referees for key games

"Refereeing errors in the last three games between Litex and Levski has forced our club management to seek justice and to demand all derbies be officiated by foreign referees," Levski said in a statement.

Several Levski officials and players accused referee Stanislav Todorov of poor officiating during the ill-tempered game, claiming he made a number of mistakes and failed to award two penalties for deliberate handball in the area.

The match in Lovech was marred by ugly scenes that caused a five-minute break midway through the first half as Todorov showed two red and five yellow cards to calm the situation following a mass brawl.

Matches between Litex and Levski are often highly charged affairs with ugly incidents on and off the field a common occurrence.