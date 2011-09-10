Levski Sofia fined by UEFA for crowd trouble
SOFIA - European football's governing body UEFA have fined Levski Sofia 21,000 euros because of crowd trouble in their Europa League matches against Slovakia's Spartak Trnava, the Bulgarian club said on Saturday.
UEFA's disciplinary commission fined the Sofia-based side 20,000 euros after Spartak keeper Martin Raska was targeted seven times with a laser beamed from the crowd in the 2-1 home win on July 28 as some fans also threw seats onto the field in the closing stages of the match at the Georgi Asparuhov stadium.
The 26-times Bulgarian champions Levski were ordered to pay another 1,000 euros because of their fans' improper behavior in the return match in Slovakia on August 4.
