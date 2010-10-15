Levski Sofia suspend Benzoukane
By app
SOFIA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Morocco defender Chakib Benzoukane has been suspended by Levski Sofia for violating the club's rules, the 26-times Bulgarian champions said on Friday.
Levski said Benzoukane, a member of Morocco's squad for last weekend's African Cup of Nations Group D qualifier against Tanzania, missed the club's training session on Wednesday without informing them.
"I have nothing to add," Levski coach Yasen Petrov told a news conference. "There's an official club statement and I don't want to make any more comments."
