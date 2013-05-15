Lewandowski returns to Leverkusen youth team

The pair took charge in a joint coaching capacity a little more than a year ago and after leading the side to third place in the Bundesliga, Leverkusen hoped they would remain together but Lewandowski said he wanted a return to amateur football.

Lewandowski was named the club's chief youth coach on Wednesday after agreeing to a three-year deal with Hyypia taking sole charge of the senior side.

"Together with Sami Hyypia, Sascha lifted our team to an even higher level," sporting director Rudi Voller said in a statement.

"But we had to convince Sascha before the season to work in professional football. He has kept his critical distance to this business despite amazing results."