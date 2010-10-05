Liedson and Veloso to miss Portugal qualifiers
By app
LISBON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Striker Liedson and midfielder Miguel Veloso have been forced to pull out of Portugal's squad for the Euro 2012 qualifiers against Denmark and Iceland, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Tuesday.
Veloso injured his left ankle playing for Genoa against Bari in Serie A on Sunday, while Liedson picked up a foot injury during training on Tuesday and missed Sporting's 1-1 draw against Beira Mar.
Portugal's new national coach Paulo Bento has replaced the pair with two midfielders - Porto's Ruben Micael, who receives his first call-up, and Valencia's Manuel Fernandes.
Portugal are second from bottom of Group H with one point from their first two qualifiers having lost 1-0 in Norway following a 4-4 draw at home to Cyprus.
They play Denmark at home on Friday and then face Iceland away four days later.
