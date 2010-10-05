Liedson and Veloso to miss Portugal qualifiers

Veloso injured his left ankle playing for Genoa against Bari in Serie A on Sunday, while Liedson picked up a foot injury during training on Tuesday and missed Sporting's 1-1 draw against Beira Mar.

Portugal's new national coach Paulo Bento has replaced the pair with two midfielders - Porto's Ruben Micael, who receives his first call-up, and Valencia's Manuel Fernandes.

Portugal are second from bottom of Group H with one point from their first two qualifiers having lost 1-0 in Norway following a 4-4 draw at home to Cyprus.

They play Denmark at home on Friday and then face Iceland away four days later.