Liedson double keeps Corinthians on top

The former Portugal striker's brace came after he had been punched in the stomach by Flamengo's Gustavo in an off-the-ball incident caught by television cameras but missed by referee.

Flamengo, who completed seven games without a win to stay fifth, went ahead when Deivid scored in the 29th minute of Thursday's game following Ronaldinho's corner.

Former Sporting striker Liedson levelled just after the hour and grabbed the winner with two minutes left, both with first-time shots from inside the penalty area.

Corinthians have 43 points from 21 games, two ahead of Sao Paulo and Vasco da Gama.