Liege's Gonzalez set for face surgery after kick

Daniel Nardella, a consultant surgeon at Liege's University Hospital, said Carcela had suffered multiple fractures of his cheek, nose and right eye socket, although he appeared to be recovering well from concussion.

Carcela, who is due to have reconstructive surgery next Wednesday, was running down the right wing midway through the first half when Genk defender Chris Mavinga swung his boot and shin which hit the side of the midfielder's head.

Frenchman Mavinga received a yellow card for the foul.

Carcela, 21, was born in Belgium to a Moroccan mother and Spanish father and has played for Belgium's under-21s and as a substitute for the senior side in friendlies.

However, he did not appear for training after being called up for Euro 2012 qualifiers last September, saying he had not made up his mind whether to represent Belgium or Morocco.

Tuesday's match ended in a 1-1 draw, meaning Genk clinched their third Belgian title.