Ligue 1: Evian 1 Lorient 0

The original fixture was due to be played on February 21, but was postponed due to snow.

It was Clarck N'Sikulu's 25th-minute tap-in that handed Evian the points and maintained their recent revival, with Pascal Dupraz's men now on a three-match winning streak in the league.

The DR Congo international tapped home from close range to pull Evian further clear of danger and above Lorient.

Sylvain Ripoli's side slip to 17th, just two points above the relegation zone.