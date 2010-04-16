Ligue 1 title contenders fixtures
By app
A look at the remaining fixtures for the 2009/10 Ligue 1 title contenders (times GMT):
OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE
April 17
A Boulogne-sur-Mer (1700)
April 25
H Saint-Etienne (1900)
May 2
A Auxerre
May 5
H Stade Rennes
May 8
A Lille
May 15
H Grenoble
OLYMPIQUE LYON
April 17
A Girondins Bordeaux (190)
May 2
A Montpellier HSC
May 5
H Auxerre
May 8
A Valenciennes
May 12
H Monaco
May 15
H Le Mans
MONTPELLIER HSC
April 18
H Toulouse (1500)
April 24
A AS Nancy
May 2
H Olympique Lyon
May 5
A Sochaux
May 8
H FC Lorient
May 15
A Paris St Germain
AUXERRE
April 17
H FC Lorient (1700)
April 25
A Toulouse
May 2
H Olympique Marseille
May 5
A Olympique Lyon
May 8
H Racing Lens
May 15
