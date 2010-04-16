Trending

Ligue 1 title contenders fixtures

By

A look at the remaining fixtures for the 2009/10 Ligue 1 title contenders (times GMT):

England:Premier League title contenders run-insGermany:Bundesliga title contenders run-ins
Italy: Serie A title contenders run-ins
Spain:La Liga title contenders run-in

OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE

April 17

A Boulogne-sur-Mer (1700)

April 25

H Saint-Etienne (1900)

May 2

A Auxerre

May 5

H Stade Rennes

May 8

A Lille

May 15

H Grenoble

OLYMPIQUE LYON

April 17

A Girondins Bordeaux (190)

May 2

A Montpellier HSC

May 5

H Auxerre

May 8

A Valenciennes

May 12

H Monaco

May 15

H Le Mans

MONTPELLIER HSC

April 18

H Toulouse (1500)

April 24

A AS Nancy

May 2

H Olympique Lyon

May 5

A Sochaux

May 8

H FC Lorient

May 15

A Paris St Germain

AUXERRE

April 17

H FC Lorient (1700)

April 25

A Toulouse

May 2

H Olympique Marseille

May 5

A Olympique Lyon

May 8

H Racing Lens

May 15