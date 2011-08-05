Lille begin title defence without Rozehnal

Lille begin the defence of their title at Nancy on Saturday without new signing David Rozehnal after the Czech centre-back had a minor knee operation and was ruled out for around four weeks.

Olympique Marseille host Sochaux with coach Didier Deschamps willing to start midfielder Lucho Gonzalez despite the Argentine still courting a move.

"Why not play him?" Deschamps told L'Equipe. "He is here and if he stays, everyone will be happy."

Olympique Lyon travel to Nice where goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is urging caution against his former club.

"Games against Nice are always special for me. They are going to be fresh. It's going to be a difficult match," he told OLTV.

Javier Pastore is still in the process of completing his move to Paris Saint-Germain so Jeremy Menez is likely to be in the playmaker role at home to Lorient.

Stades Rennes, linked in the media with a move for Monaco forward Park Chu-Young, have been boosted for Sunday's trip to promoted Dijon by reaching the Europa League play-offs.

Promoted Evian, who travel to Stade Brest on Saturday, are keen on Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Jeremie Janot according to media reports.