Lille to play European games at own stadium
By app
PARIS - French champions Lille will be allowed to play Champions League matches next season at their Stadium Nord home after a UEFA inspection, the club said in a statement on Saturday.
Lille have previously played European games at the Stade de France in Paris or in Lens and they have also explored the prospect of playing in Valenciennes next season.
However, with a brand new stadium due to be completed next year, UEFA has permitted Lille to use their current ground until their new home is completed.
