Lille return to winning ways against Rennes

Last season's runners-up Marseille, in fine form in the Champions League but floundering in Ligue 1, could only draw 1-1 at home with Stade Brest to lie 13th after nine games.

Andre Ayew, almost as important for Didier Deschamps' side now as his famous father Abedi Pele was for Ghana, grabbed the 19th-minute equaliser at the Stade Velodrome following a well-worked move.

Romain Poyet had given Brest an early lead thanks to a mistake from home keeper Steve Mandanda and the visitors managed to frustrate Marseille throughout a disjointed game.

Lille had no such problems and leapfrogged Rennes into fifth, only a point off the top.

Last season's Ligue 1 leading scorer Moussa Sow settled the home nerves with a seventh-minute strike following good play from England's Joe Cole and Florent Balmont flicked in Eden Hazard's free-kick just after the half hour mark.