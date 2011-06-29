Lille seal deals for Rozehnal and Enyeama
By app
PARIS - Lille have drafted in Czech defender David Rozehnal and goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama on three-year deals, the French champions said on Wednesday.
Rozehnal, 30, spent last season on loan at Lille and moves from Hamburg while Nigerian international Enyeama, 28, arrives from Israel's Hapoel Tel-Aviv as cover for Mickael Landreau.
Rudi Garcia's side have not rested on their laurels after last term and have already brought in midfielder Dimitri Payet from St Etienne.
