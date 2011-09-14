Lille striker Payet sidelined for three weeks

"Payet, who has pulled out of tonight's Champions League game against CSKA Moscow, will undergo surgery on his right knee," the Ligue 1 champions said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He is expected to be out for about three weeks."

Payet, who was expected to feature in the Group B match in France, has been replaced by Poland winger Ludovic Obraniak.

Former England international Joe Cole, on loan from Liverpool, was named on the bench.