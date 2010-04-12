Lippi future to be decided next month
By app
ROME - The Italian Football Federation will decide by the end of next month whether national coach Marcello Lippi will stay in his post after the World Cup, federation president Giancarlo Abete said on Monday.
"We'll decide by the end of May," Abete told Rai radio. "We will serenely wait until the end of the (Serie A) championship."
The Azzurri's 2006 World Cup-winning coach said recently that Abete already knew what he intended to do after the tournament in South Africa starting on June 11,
Italian media interpreted his statement as suggesting Lippi would not carry on after the World Cup.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.