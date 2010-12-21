Litex back Levski call for foreign refs

"Just to have peace and love we agree foreign referees to officiate our matches against Levski," Litex president Trifon Popov told btv on Tuesday.

Levski have threatened to boycott their two matches against Litex next year if the Bulgarian Football Union refuse to appoint foreigners to officiate the games.

The 26-times Bulgarian champions Levski visit the Lovech-based club in a Bulgarian Cup quarter-final and then host their rivals in a potential title-deciding league match on May 4.

Litex top the standings on 37 points, followed by Levski on 32 during the mid-season break.

"We don't think that the Bulgarian referees are poor but let's have foreigners if Levski believe that our officials cause problems. Let's make half of Bulgaria happy," added Popov.

Matches between the two teams are often highly charged affairs with ugly incidents on and off the field a common occurrence.