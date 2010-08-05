Litex sack coach Chervenkov

Litex, who won their third league title last season, lost to Slovakian champions Zilina 4-2 on aggregate in the third qualifying round.

"We're disappointed because we missed a golden chance to take part in the Champions League's play-offs," Litex said in a statement, adding the club and Chervenkov will part with immediate effect.

Chervenkov took charge of the Lovech-based side last September, replacing Bulgaria coach Stanimir Stoilov, who resigned following an early European exit.

Youth team coach Petko Petkov was named as Chervenkov's replacement.

