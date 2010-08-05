Litex sack coach Chervenkov
By app
SOFIA - Bulgarian champions Litex Lovech sacked coach Angel Chervenkov on Thursday, one day after they were knocked out of the Champions League.
Litex, who won their third league title last season, lost to Slovakian champions Zilina 4-2 on aggregate in the third qualifying round.
"We're disappointed because we missed a golden chance to take part in the Champions League's play-offs," Litex said in a statement, adding the club and Chervenkov will part with immediate effect.
Chervenkov took charge of the Lovech-based side last September, replacing Bulgaria coach Stanimir Stoilov, who resigned following an early European exit.
Youth team coach Petko Petkov was named as Chervenkov's replacement.
