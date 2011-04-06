Litex stay on course for Bulgarian double

Litex, who have won the Cup twice in the last three years, edged the 26-times Bulgarian champions 4-2 on penalties after a pulsating match ended 1-1.

Victory kept champions Litex on course for a domestic double as they also hold an eight-point lead at the top of the league with 10 matches left.

Brazilian winger Tom gave the Lovech-based side lead when converting a penalty in the 34th minute after Ivo Ivanov brought down Senegalese striker Pape Diouf.

Malian Garra Dembele, scorer of 26 goals this season, equalised from close-range 11 minutes from time to force extra-time and then penalties.

Litex clinched the shootout win after Bulgaria defender Petar Zanev drilled his team's final shot to the joy of the home crowd.

Earlier on Wednesday, relegation-threaten Pirin Blagoevgrad came from behind and scored in stoppage time to secure a memorable 2-1 win at Lokomotiv Plovdiv and a place in the semi-finals.

Chernomorets Burgas host Slavia Sofia in the last quarter-final on Thursday with CSKA Sofia already through after beating Cherno More Varna 2-0 on Tuesday.