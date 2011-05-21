Litex win second straight Bulgarian title

With one game left to play, Litex have 74 points and an unassailable five-point lead over 26-times champions Levski Sofia, who beat city rivals Akademik 3-0.

Momchil Tsvetanov put the Lovech side in front three minutes after the break while former West Ham and Portsmouth striker Svetoslav Todorov doubled their lead with a stunning volley from a tight angle five minutes later.

Lokomotiv defender Milen Lahchev pulled one back midway through the second half but Brazilian winger Doka Madureira, who was voted player of the season this week, restored Litex's two-goal lead after a fine solo effort from Georgi Milanov.

Litex, who also won the title in 1998 and 1999, suffered only one defeat over the league season - a 2-0 loss at Levski.

Europa League hopefuls Lokomotiv Plovdiv thrashed third-placed CSKA Sofia 4-1 with the visitors resting several key players as they meet Slavia Sofia in the Cup final on Wednesday.