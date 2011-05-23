Litmanen left out of Finland squad

The 40-year-old former Barcelona, Ajax Amsterdam and Liverpool attacker was not among 19 players selected by Mixu Paatalainen, but a statement on the Finnish FA's website said the coach did not rule out his participation in future matches.

Capped 137 times by his country, Litmanen became the oldest player to score for Finland when he fired home a penalty in an 8-0 drubbing of San Marino in the Finns' only victory in the Euro 2012 qualifiers to date.

Finland lie fifth in the six-team group with three points from four games.

World Cup runners-up the Netherlands lead on 18 points from six games, with Sweden in second place on nine points from four matches.