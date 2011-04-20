Litmanen to play for HJK Helsinki
By app
HELSINKI - Finnish great Jari Litmanen is to play for national champions HJK Helsinki next season.
The 40-year-old forward will wear the number 10 jersey when the campaign starts next month, the team said on Wednesday.
Litmanen, considered the best Finnish player of all time after spells with Barcelona, Liverpool and Ajax Amsterdam, was with relegated Lahti last season.
Finland's top scorer with 32 goals, Litmanen converted a second-half penalty when his country walloped San Marino 8-0 in a Euro 2012 qualifier in November.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.