Live – England look to make history in Euro 2022 final against Germany

By published

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
(Image credit: Joe Giddens)
  • England v Germany, 5pm kick-off
  • Hosts England looking to win the tournament for first time
  • Germany have been European champions a record eight times, including six of the last seven editions
  • Beth Mead (Eng) and Alexandra Popp (Ger) lead race for Golden Boot on six goals, with Alessia Russo (Eng) on four
  • Wembley Stadium is sold-out for the final.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman will tackle Germany's Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

England head coach Sarina Wiegman (left) will tackle Germany’s Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on Sunday (PA)
  • 1984: Sweden
  • 1987: Norway
  • 1989: West Germany
  • 1991: Germany
  • 1993: Norway
  • 1995: Germany
  • 1997: Germany
  • 2001: Germany
  • 2005: Germany
  • 2009: Germany
  • 2013: Germany
  • 2017: Netherlands

1450 – England have never won the Women’s Euros before, with their best performances coming in 1984 and 2009 when they reached the final before losing to Sweden and Germany respectively.

Germany, in stark contrast, have a formidable record in the competition. They have won eight of the 12 editions to have been played, with the next-most successful nation being Norway with two wins.

The good news for England is that in Sarina Wiegman they have a coach who knows what it takes to win the Euros. The Dutchwoman led the Netherlands to victory five years ago on home soil, and her experience could prove invaluable to the Lionesses.

See more
See more

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022

This is what England and Germany are hoping to get their hands on later today (Nick Potts/PA)

1420 – The Lionesses have received a “best of luck” message from the Duke of Cambridge while seven-year-old Princess Charlotte said: “I hope you win”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and England men’s team captain Harry Kane are others who have sent their best wishes.

See more
See more

1415 – Support has been pouring in for the players ahead of the final.

SOCCER Euro 2022 HeadToHead

1410 – An interesting sub-plot to the final will be the battle to win the Golden Boot as the tournament’s leading scorer.

England’s Beth Mead and Germany captain Alexandra Popp are currently both locked on six goals, with England super-sub Alessia Russo the next-best with four goals.

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium

England and Germany will be hoping to inspire the next generation of players and fans (Adam Davy/PA)


1405 – With the 88,100-capacity Wembley Stadium sold out for the clash, a number of attendance records are likely to be set today.

The all-time record for a European Championship final – men’s or women’s – was set in 1964 when 79,115 spectators saw Spain take on the Soviet Union at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium, while the previous record attendance for a women’s international in Europe is the 80,203 that watched the 2012 Olympic final between USA and Japan at Wembley.

England face Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium later today

England face Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium later today (Nigel French/PA)

1400 – Good afternoon and welcome to the PA news agency’s Euro 2022 final blog. Stay here for all the build-up, key match action and post-game reaction as England and Germany clash at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff