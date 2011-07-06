Liverpool agree deal to sign Adam
By app
LONDON - Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Blackpool midfielder Charlie Adam, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
A statement on the club website said Adam would travel to Liverpool to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms.
Adam, named on the shortlist for English football's players' player of the year award last season, joined Blackpool from Scottish Premier League club Rangers for 500,000 pounds in 2009.
The Scotland international enjoyed an impressive first Premier League campaign, although Blackpool were relegated following a strong start to the season.
