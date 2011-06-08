Liverpool agree fee for Henderson

"A fee has been agreed with Liverpool for Jordan Henderson and he travels to Anfield today with the club's blessing," a Sunderland club spokesman was quoted on their official website.

The 20-year-old midfielder, capped once by England in their 2-1 friendly defeat by France last November, looks set to be the first major signing by Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish since the Scot agreed a three-year contract last month.

Henderson has enjoyed a break-through season with Sunderland with a number of strong displays in the centre of midfield leading to his England debut and he is considered one of the country's best prospects.

If he signs, he will compete with Steven Gerrard, Lucas Leiva, Raul Meireles, Jay Spearing, Christian Poulsen and Jonjo Shelvey for a place in the centre of Liverpool's midfield.

Should the deal be completed, it will be Liverpool's second expensive acquisition from the northeast of England this year following the purchase of striker Andy Carroll from Newcastle United in January.

Henderson will join up with the England under-21 squad later on Wednesday ahead of the European Championships in Denmark.