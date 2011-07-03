Liverpool appoint Keen as coach

The arrival of the 44-year-old former West Ham United first-team coach comes after assistant manager Sammy Lee's departure from Anfield by mutual consent on Friday.

Keen spent his playing days with West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Stoke City, Macclesfield Town and Wycombe Wanderers before going into coaching.

He was caretaker manager at West Ham in their final match of last season following Avram Grant's sacking after their relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm delighted that Kevin is joining us to work alongside Steve Clarke coaching the first team squad. He has previously worked with Steve at West Ham and has a good reputation and a good manner about him," Dalglish said on the club's website.