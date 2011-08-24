Liverpool ease past Exeter in League Cup

Blackburn Rovers won by the same scoreline at home to modest Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United followed their city rivals out of the competition, also losing 3-1, at Everton.

A big upset looked possible when fourth-tier Macclesfield Town led 1-0 at Bolton Wanderers at half-time but the Premier League side fought back to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Tuncay Sanli (56th) and Martin Petrov (73rd).

Emile Sinclair had given Macclesfield an 11th-minute lead.