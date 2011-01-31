Liverpool loan Konchesky to Forest

Konchesky, who signed a four-year deal on transfer deadline day in August, has not played since Dalglish took over this month.

Signed by Roy Hodgson, who left the club this month after a similarly short spell at Anfield, the left-back was targeted by fans frustrated by Liverpool's shocking first half of the season. He will stay at Forest until May 3, Liverpool said.

Dalglish also confirmed that defender Daniel Ayala had joined Championship side Derby County on loan.

Liverpool fans are waiting to see if there will be more significant activity on deadline day, with Chelsea interested in taking Spain striker Fernando Torres away from Anfield in a deal that could break the British transfer record.