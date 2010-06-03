Liverpool offer Rafa exit deal
By app
LONDON - Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez will be offered a 3 million-pound compensation deal to quit the Premier League club, British media reported on Thursday.
Benitez joined the club in 2004 and led them to the Champions League title in 2005 and the FA Cup a year later.
But he has been under increasing pressure at Liverpool, who finished seventh in the Premier League standings last season.
The 50-year-old has been linked with a move to Juventus and Inter Milan but said last month he intended to see out his contract at Liverpool which runs until 2014.
Benitez's agent, Manuel Garcia Quilon, refused to discuss the reports.
"We don't know anything more than what's being said," he told Press Association Sport.
"We're not saying anything."
