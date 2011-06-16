Liverpool open talks over Gago move

Gago moved to Madrid in 2006 but has found playing time hard to come by under Jose Mourinho, making just seven appearances last season as injuries hampered his campaign.

Now it is suggested Liverpool head the queue for the Argentinean’s signature after Mourinho told the 25-year-old that he doesn’t feature in his first team plans.

"Gago needs to play and Liverpool would be a perfect club for him, Fernando wants to get back on the pitch and return to the top level and at the moment that is not possible in Madrid," agent Marcelo Lombilla told ESPN Soccernet.

Reports suggest Madrid want at least £15 million for Gago, with Liverpool unwilling to offer more than £10 million having already splashed out £16 million on England under-21 international Jordan Henderson from Sunderland last week.

By Ben McAleer