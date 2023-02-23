Liverpool report: 'The next Luka Modric' to join for under £20m

Liverpool could be set to land a player compared to Luka Modric in a bargain move ahead of their rebuild.

The Reds have plenty of work to do in the summer, having struggled this season and found themselves eighth in the table, out of both domestic cups and 5-2 down in the Champions League last-16 after the first leg. Critics have panned plenty of Liverpool's underperforming stars in recent months, with new blood expected across the team.

The club are expected to make a marquee move for Jude Bellingham – which could cost them a club-record fee – so cheaper buys elsewhere in the side may be necessary. Luckily, one player compared to Modric, who starred in Real Madrid's destruction this week at Anfield, could be on the radar for a bargain.

Jude Bellingham is Liverpool's main target this summer (Image credit: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Football Transfers (opens in new tab) are reporting exclusively that Red Bull Salzburg star, Luka Sucic is high up on the wishlist for Liverpool – and that he would cost under £20 million.

Sucic's release clause isn't known but is thought to be particularly cheap, especially by Premier League standards, as the Merseysiders look to pad out their squad. The midfield has been a big worry this season, with much more than just the headline acquisition of Bellingham needed to improve this part of the team.

Furthermore, midfielders James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, are all out of contract at the end of the season, with the injury-prone Thiago set to see his deal expire in 2024. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are both ageing, too, with Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones emerging as options for the future.

According to the source, Newcastle United were also interested in Sucic last summer.

Luka Sucic went to the World Cup with Croatia, earning a bronze medal for a third-place finish (Image credit: Adam Pretty - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

With Liverpool operating with a sell-to-buy model in recent seasons – but needing big upgrades of their side – it may be that cheaper deals for players like Sucic are explored, as more established players are moved on for bigger fees.

The 20-year-old is valued at around €20m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

The search for new investment at Liverpool is intensifying as wobbly form continues: goalkeeper Alisson says that the Reds can't afford to think about Champions League football right now, while club legend Jamie Carragher has called his former side "shambolic".

Liverpool transfer news is ticking over, too. The club's plan is still to swoop for Jude Bellingham over the summer, with Chelsea star Mason Mount and Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis linked. A 15-year-old South American wonderkid is also on the radar.

Meanwhile PSG are reportedly considering a shock move for Anfield legend Steven Gerrard to manage the club.