Liverpool return to form with thumping victory over Tottenham

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening.

After a tight opening half, it looked as though the teams would head into the change rooms level, but with virtually last kick of the game Roberto Firmino ghosted in-between Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris to nudge home Sadio Mane’s cross.

Jurgen Klopp’s men came out firing in the second half and it took them just two minutes to double their lead as Trent Alexander-Arnoald pounced on a rebound before firing past Loris.

It didn’t, though, take Spurs long to hit back as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit in a rocket from the edge of the Liverpool box, leaving Alisson with no chance, to level reduce the deficit with 49 minutes gone.

The Reds never sat back and again doubled their lead when Alexander-Arnold’s cross was misjudged by Joe Rodon, allowing Mane in at the back post and the Senegalese international made no mistake with his thumping volley finish.

Three goals and three points for Klopp’s men as they get their title defence back on track.