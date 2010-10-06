Liverpool sale supported by lead creditor

Liverpool's board has agreed the sale to NESV, the owners of the Boston Red Sox baseball team, but the football club's two American owners are disputing the deal.

Liverpool owes about 237 million pounds to the club's major creditors, including 200 million pounds of acquisition finance, which has to be refinanced by October 15.

Part-nationalised UK bank RBS is owed about 150 million pounds of the acquisition finance and Wachovia, now owned by U.S. bank Well Fargo, is owed about 50 million.