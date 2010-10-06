Liverpool sale supported by lead creditor
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The sale of English football club Liverpool to New England Sports Ventures (NESV) is supported by its main creditor Royal Bank of Scotland, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Liverpool's board has agreed the sale to NESV, the owners of the Boston Red Sox baseball team, but the football club's two American owners are disputing the deal.
Liverpool owes about 237 million pounds to the club's major creditors, including 200 million pounds of acquisition finance, which has to be refinanced by October 15.
Part-nationalised UK bank RBS is owed about 150 million pounds of the acquisition finance and Wachovia, now owned by U.S. bank Well Fargo, is owed about 50 million.
