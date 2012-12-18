Liverpool's Suso fined for Twitter comment
By app
Liverpool forward Suso has been fined 10,000 pounds for a comment he posted on Twitter, the FA said on Tuesday.
Suso was responding to his team-mate Jose Enrique posting a photograph of himself getting his teeth whitened.
"What the f*** is he doing? This guy is gay... he does everything except play football," tweeted Suso, who accepted the charge that he had brought the game into disrepute.
The 19-year-old Spaniard, who has made 13 first-team appearances for Liverpool this season, was also warned as to his future conduct by the FA.
