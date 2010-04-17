Livorno on brink of relegation

Sergio Pellissier drilled a diagonal strike inside the near post to put the hosts ahead in the 28th minute shortly after being denied a strong penalty claim for a push in the back as he was about to shoot.

Elvis Abbruscato touched the ball home from close range to wrap up the victory two minutes from time.

Chievo, in contrast, look to have top-flight survival in the bag after a win that puts them 12th, 10 points above the drop zone.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook