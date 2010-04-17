Livorno on brink of relegation
By app
ROME - Serie A bottom side Livorno are on the brink of relegation after losing 2-0 at Chievo Verona on Saturday.
Sergio Pellissier drilled a diagonal strike inside the near post to put the hosts ahead in the 28th minute shortly after being denied a strong penalty claim for a push in the back as he was about to shoot.
Elvis Abbruscato touched the ball home from close range to wrap up the victory two minutes from time.
Chievo, in contrast, look to have top-flight survival in the bag after a win that puts them 12th, 10 points above the drop zone.
