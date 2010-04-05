Livorno replace Cosmi with Ruotolo

"Livorno officially announce that they have given the first team coach position to Gennaro Ruotolo," said the website of the Tuscan side, who are eight points behind fourth-bottom Lazio and the safety zone with six games left.

"At the same time the club announce that they have relieved Serse Cosmi of the job of coach."

Cosmi took over from Ruotolo, who worked in tandem with Vittorio Russo because he did not have the necessary coaching badges for the top flight in October, and initially steered the strugglers out of the bottom three.

But they have not won a game since January, when Cosmi briefly quit after a row with president Aldo Spinelli only to retract his resignation days later, and now look doomed.

Media reported that Ruotolo, who had guided Livorno through the Serie B promotion playoffs after taking over near the end of last season, would not need to be shadowed by Russo this time because of a dispensation from Italy's football authorities.

