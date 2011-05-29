Lizarazu to run naked through streets of Evian

Evian were promoted earlier this month and clinched the Ligue 2 title on Friday, a year after winning promotion from the National.

"I'll do it, I'll do it," the former Bayern Munich defender, who is a shareholder of Evian, told French television channel TF1 when asked if he would keep a promise made last July.

"I'll keep my word, I'll do it, but I'm not going to call the international press."

Lizarazu won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with France, and retired in 2006.