Ljungberg signs for Celtic
By app
LONDON - Celtic have signed former Arsenal and Sweden midfielder Freddie Ljungberg, the Scottish Premier League club said on Thursday.
The 33-year-old player will be officially unveiled at a news conference on Friday and could make his debut in the Old Firm derby against Rangers on Sunday, Celtic said on their website.
Ljungberg made his name with Arsenal, playing more than 200 games for the English club between 1998 and 2007, before moving to West Ham United and American sides Seattle Sounders and Chicago Fire.
He played 75 times for Sweden.
