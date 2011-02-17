Lloris: Man United make me dream

With Edwin van der Sar due retiring from football at the end of the season, the current Premier League leaders are believed to be on the lookout for a second new custodian, having already recruited Danish stopper Anders Lindegaard.

The 24-year-old Lloris is approaching a century of league appearances for Lyon and has represented his country 20 times.

And it would appear he is going the right way about securing a future move to Sir Alex Ferguson's side, after praising the Red Devils and Dutch goalkeeping legend Van der Sar.

"Manchester United is a great football club," he told RMC. "They are one of the most successful clubs in the world, so, of course, Manchester is one of the clubs that make me dream.

"Moreover, it is unfortunate to lose a 'keeper like Van der Sar because even at 40 he is still able to do exceptional things. I also think he could keep playing.

"But for me, there is no question of leaving Lyon for the moment."

By Tom Biltcliffe